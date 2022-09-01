DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is a favorite time of year for many of us and before you get frustrated with us for bringing it up this early, it’s with good reason. Tickets are already on sale for the activities at the Gaylord Texan.

If you haven’t been before, it really is a must-see; this year more than ever because ice is back! The arctic holiday tradition returns after a two-year hiatus!

Starting Nov. 11 through Jan. 1 you can see 2 million pounds of ice bringing to life the holiday movie The Polar Express.

This attraction takes a team of 40 artisans who work for six weeks to create these magical ice sculptures! But that’s not all. The Gaylord Texan has many activities like snow tubing, Santa visits, arts and crafts for the kids, and the list goes on.

