DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is back at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

This larger-than-life experience features a Christmas light display, North Pole mini golf, a toy shop escape room, a holiday train and more at the hotel’s seven-acre Sculpture Park.

They are also partnering with the Ronald McDonald House to give back a portion of the tickets sold to the Ronald McDonald Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Christmas at the Anatole runs from Nov. 18 – Dec. 24.

“As they say, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s especially true at the Hilton Anatole with the city’s best family holiday extravaganza,” Hilton Anatole General Manager Bruce Roy said in a news release. “From reindeer games to elf shenanigans to Breakfast with Santa, Christmas at the Anatole helps families create joyful memories with our largest holiday interactive experience yet.”

This interactive holiday experience will feature also North Pole Texas and Breakfast with Santa.

North Pole Texas

North Pole Texas is a 90-minute interactive outdoor Christmas Market for families and children 3-10 years old. Festivities in include:

A train ride

North Pole Mini Golf—NEW

North Pole Scavenger Hunt—NEW

Toy Shop Escape Room—NEW

Holiday train

Hot cocoa and s’mores

Cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus

Reindeer Dance Party

Holiday candle making

Talking Tree

Snowman Bounce Castle

Face Painting

Marionette Theatre, Elf Academy, Penguin Show and Jack Front Show

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa features a buffet-style breakfast including fruits, oats, berries, cereal, and a made-to-order egg station.

During breakfast, Santa will interact with the children, and Mrs. Clause will read a Christmas story and share letters from children in the audience.

To purchase your tickets, click here.