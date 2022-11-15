DALLAS (KDAF) — The children’s park at Klyde Warren Park just reopened with many new additions and now it’s even bigger and better than ever.

These new additions are thanks to a monetary donation from Dallas’ famed Perot family.

“We’re so excited, we’re having the grand opening of our brand new Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park,” Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park, said. “Thanks to a generous gift from the Perot family who have named the park after our founder, Sheila and Jody grant, we’ve added 6,000 square feet to the existing children’s park space.”

The new additions to the park have transformed the 10,000 square feet space into a 16,000 feet space, almost doubling the space in size. Some of the new additions include,

A birthday party pavilion

A climbing wall

New water features

New bathrooms

“This has been a five-year effort working with our partners designer, testing different equipment, exploring different equipment and coming up with the right combination. The tent will test all the skills with the kids, teach them navigation skills, collaborative skills, exercise their muscles,

try to appeal to all of the things that make for a well-developed child,” Jody Grant, chairman of Klyde Warren Park, said.

To learn more about the new additions to the park, click here.