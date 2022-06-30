DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright, who wants to fly to space?

Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo caught up with CEO of Zero-G, Matt Gohd to learn all about this one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience true weightlessness, “It’s not a simulation—it’s real life, minus gravity.”

Here’s what you can expect according to Zero-G’s website:

“The Zero-G Experience starts at $8200 + 5.2% tax and fees per person and includes:

15 parabolas, including lunar and zero gravity

Zero-G flight suit

Zero-G merchandise

Flight completion pin

Photos and videos of your experience

Zero-G is the world’s only FAA-certified provider of weightless flights, held to the same Part 121 safety standards as passenger airlines.”