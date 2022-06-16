FRISCO (KDAF) — We all deserve a vacation in some form or fashion, however, not everyone is able to head out to Hawaii or get an all-inclusive stay in Cancun or even drive down to Florida. Sometimes there are important things that may need your attention at a moment’s notice and leaving your home base isn’t an option.

So, if you’ve found yourself in that exact situation and are in need of a vacation close to home in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, we’ve found just the place for you: The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa.

This staycation destination resides in the humble city of Frisco in the DFW Metroplex, “The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is the ideal retreat for business and leisure travelers in Frisco, Texas. Our hotel sits on 400 acres of land, ideally located near top Frisco/Plano/Dallas attractions. We offer a rare destination to gather, connect and experience laidback luxury with plenty of room to roam.”

Here’s what you can expect on this North Texas staycation spot:

Well & Being Spa

Westin Family Kids Club

Pool area with private cabanas, waterslide and splash pad

Golf on The Fazio Course or in the Topgolf Swing Suite

Workout at the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio

Play some games for all ages at the new Activity Lawn

The resort says, “Our hotel is the only resort in Frisco that provides luxury accommodations alongside extensive event spaces and locally inspired dining, all situated in one serene and spacious setting.” For more information about The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, click here.