DALLAS (KDAF) — The Christmas season has arrived so we are at SNOWDAY which is a really spectacular winter wonderland that happens to be inside Galleria Dallas.

If you have not been and you need to take your holiday photos, there is no more perfect place to do so. Here’s how it works.

Upon purchasing your ticket, you will get a wristband. This wristband gives you access to all of the photo opportunity rooms including:

The Little Owl Coffee Shop

This room has a forced perspective aspect to it. Depending on where you stand in the room you can either look really small or really tall.

“SNOWDAY takes guests on an explorable adventure through endless imaginative rooms and hundreds of surprises for all ages over the course of about an hour. Created to be a fully immersive and truly amazing journey, SNOWDAY features unique photo opportunities for guests to have fun, strike a pose, and snap a picture – including 5 extra-special photo moments with integrated cameras and lighting,” as their website states.

If you want to add some fun to your holiday cards, this is the place to do it.

Learn more about SNOWDAY by clicking here.