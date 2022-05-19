DALLAS (KDAF) — The hottest hip hop class in town is for adults and Inside DFW tried it out.

It’s called Diva Dance and they have a few locations in Dallas. They are calling themselves ‘the only dance experience for adults’. They are committed to inclusion, empowerment and creating a space for adults to feel comfortable enough to dance!

They offer choreography to match all different kinds of skill levels so don’t feel like you have to be an expert to join.

To sign up for a class or to just learn more about them, visit divadancecompany.com.