DALLAS(KDAF)— Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion?? —All in one movie… omg I’m definitely buying my movie ticket now.

BackStageOL.com‘s Dave Morales got the chance to chat with the main stars of the new movie Love Again.

Sony Pictures said “What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart”.

Among the co-stars will be Celine Dion, who will debut a new soundtrack for the movie along with the actors.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the movie by watching the full interview. To watch the new movie, you can also go to your nearest movie theater right here in Dallas.