DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t get excited about another amazing superhero movie? Oh my gods, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is out as the film continues to tell the story of a teenager with the shout of the word shazam turns into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

BackStageOL.com‘s Dave Morales got the chance to chat with director David Sandberg about the film and more.

“From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam,” DC Comics said.

Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and click here for more about this incredible continuation of the Shazam! story.