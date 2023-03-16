DALLAS (KDAF) — The boxing legend continues as Adonis Creed is back in the ring, this time, against a childhood friend with more to it that putting on the gloves and jab, jab, uppercutting your opponent.

BackStageOL.com‘s Dave Morales got the chance to chat with superstar actor and director of Creed III Michael B. Jordan.

This movie stars MBJ, Tessa Thompson and Johnathan Majors as Creed is winning in the ring and at home, but now his childfriend and boxer makes a comeback that will prove to be more than just a fight in the ring.

IMDB explains, “After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian–a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

