DALLAS(KDAF)—A new show hosted by a journalist who’s been in the business for years! — ‘Elizabeth Vargas Speaks’.

Introducing Elizabeth Vargas, NewsNation’s newest anchor, and Emmy award-winning host. Previously, she hosted in 2020 and is now on iCrime.

Now, she hosts “Elizabeth Vargas Speaks,” an hour-long news show on News Nation at 5 pm central. During her career and life, she has experienced many hardships. She records a podcast and writes a book about her experiences.

In her show, she hopes to tackle some of these issues. The motto of Vargas is “just the facts”. She said, “This is not an opinion show”. She also said viewers will learn about the biggest stories happening around the world.