DALLAS (KDAF) — Liz Mikel is a one-of-a-kind talent and has been with the Dallas Theater Center for decades.

Fun on the Run’s Yolanda Williams is chatting with the actress about her latest show on Broadway which is bringing John Hancock to the Broadway stage in 1776.

The Dallas actress talked about the all-female, transgender and non-binary cast bringing the show to life.

“We honestly were seeking to tell the truth about this piece that was written about the founding fathers of the United States, but tell it through the mouths and the faces and bodies of people that look like everybody today,” she said.