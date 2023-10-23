DALLAS (KDAF) — Chase for Business is hosting its first annual Make Your Move Summit for small businesses. The free event will be hosted at Omni PGA Frisco Resort from Nov. 1 to 3.

Jenny Anchondo sat down with regional area manager Robert Hines to talk about what to expect at the summit — from networking to guest speakers to celeb appearances.

“What we’re hoping to do is bring in business owners locally to really gain an appreciation for what building a network is all about,” Hines said. “In addition to that, we want them to learn something. We’ll be hosting breakout sessions with information that we think is relevant to business growth, we’ll be having intentional networking events, we’re going to have a little entertainment — if you like country music.”

This free event is a great opportunity for business owners to walk away with new intellectual capital to leverage their business, and also new relationships with similar business owners and community leaders.

Sign up here to attend the Make Your Move Summit.