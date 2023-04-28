CHASE FOR BUSINESS—Chase for Business is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting Small Business Week in the great city of Dallas this year.

Chase will have National Small Business Week pop-ups and workshops for local small business owners on May 1 through May 5, starting at 9 am.

Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo got a chance to speak with Chase Regional Manager, Robert Haynes. Haynes said, “Dallas is a great place to be if you are a small business owner”.

With over 59,000 small businesses here in Dallas, business owners should be celebrating it. Small Business Week is a great opportunity to look at what Chase can offer your business.

The event will have Marketing workshops, free mentorships, and bringing in top experts to engage with business owners. You can attend the event at the Oak Cliff community center at 3929 South Oak. Make sure you visit SmallBizBigThanks to register or learn how you can attend the event.