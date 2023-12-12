DALLAS (KDAF) — Chef Hoppie knows his way around the kitchen.

Hoppie got his start cooking at a young age, when he tried to mimic his mother’s recipe for 7-Up pound cake and discovered that he had a unique aptitude in the kitchen. He then played on a youth football team for Deion Sanders, who would invite him over to bake desserts and learn from other professional chefs.

“I played football for [Sanders],” Hoppie said. “He would have me come into the house and bake desserts and things for dinners. The chefs would teach me how to present my food, speak, and carry myself in a chef aspect. I just kept growing.”

Now, Hoppie works in the culinary industry as a celebrity chef for athletes, including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

For this segment on Inside DFW, Hoppie met up with Jenny Anchondo to whip up a beer vinaigrette salad. From sliced almonds to shrimp to the Dos Equis secret sauce, this salad is a blend of ingredients that will wow your taste buds.

Hoppie even has his own line of seasonings — Deep Sea blend, for seafood, Watch This blend, for vegetables, and A-Pop, for all purpose.

To keep up with Chef Hoppie, follow him on Instagram or check out his website.