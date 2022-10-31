DALLAS (KDAF) — As if pumpkin carving isn’t hard enough, imagine taking on this daunting task underwater.

Well, you don’t have to imagine too hard as the folks at Sea Life Grapevine take the art one step further and create spooky creations underwater surrounded by stingrays.

Of course, the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there. If you are up to the task, you get to don a costume of your choosing.

And just to bring it up again, there are stingrays involved.

“We have some southern stingrays who do love to come check out what we got going on, but they’re so used us being in the display that they kind of come and pass on by,” Kaitlin Morgan, dive safety officer and aquarist, said.

CW33 reporter Landon Wexler got inside the water and tested out this premise for himself. Watch the video player above to watch his attempt.

