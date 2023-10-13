DALLAS (KDAF) — Cars for Kids is supporting the education of students right here in Dallas/Fort Worth — by auctioning used cars.

“We accept vehicles in any condition, running or not,” said CEO Colin Weatherwax. “If you have a vehicle that’s been sitting in your driveway or if you know of a loved one who might not have a need for that vehicle any more, just consider us. Any time you donate to us, it goes to benefit kids.”

Cars for Kids is proud to say that 100 percent of their net proceeds go back to support the programs that Cars for Kids supports, including the Texans Can Academy. The two organizations have been partners for almost 40 years to help give kids a second chance at their education to build a better future.

To learn more or to donate, visit here.