DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a million ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day but there are only a few that can truly be unique and Cantina Laredo is a spot that is bringing uniqueness and extreme flavor.

The Cantina is serving up some top-shelf guacamole and their signature St. Patrick’s Day with a lucky margarita, the Lucky ‘Rita will be available at the restaurant’s Addison and Frisco locations.

“In celebration of Dia de San Patricio, select Cantina Laredo locations in North Texas will celebrate by adding a lucky margarita to their menu! Guests will be able to enjoy a Lucky Rita – a frozen Casa ‘Rita swirled with Midori Melon Liqueur – for $8 per drink. The cocktail will be available Friday, March 17, for dine-in only,” the eatery said.

Inside DFW was lucky enough to catch up with general manager and chef Rambo Saucedo to learn how these items are made!