CAMPOS FURNITURE SPONSORED SEGMENT — Campos Furniture is having a Labor Day Super Sale this weekend. You can get up to 60% off all furniture storewide with flexible payment options as low as zero down. They have hundreds of furniture items in stock, and they offer Express delivery with set up.

Come in this weekend Labor Day weekend for super sales surprise deals. Save big at the Campos Furniture Labor Day Super Sale!

WATCH the video player above for more with Landon Wexler