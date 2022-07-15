DALLAS (KDAF) — Grilled Cheese is a staple in some households. This restaurant found a way to take that staple to another cheesy level.

Dallas Grilled Cheese Company currently has two locations in the DFW area. They serve different variations of grilled cheese such as bacon ranch, mac and cheese and jalapeño popper.

General Manager, Michael Saucedo, called the restaurant “grilled cheese with an attitude”.

Aside from fancy sandwiches, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. offers its fair share of craft cocktails. The restaurant also has food trucks that pop up during different events around Dallas.

For more information, visit their website here.