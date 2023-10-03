Dallas (KDAF) — Amy Holly is a lifestyle brand specializing in beautiful bespoke caftans and resort wear for women of all sizes. The brand was created by Amy "Holly" Hampton to become a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking luxurious and approachable clothing options, with a focus on inclusivity and style.

Inside DFW visited the flagship store in Bishop Arts to learn more about the experience.

"At Amy Holly we take great pride in the fact that we hand make all of our bespoke made to order resort wear with love. From start to finish, each piece is carefully crafted by our skilled artisans who pour their heart and soul into every detail. When you choose our resort wear, you can be confident that you are receiving something truly special, made with love," Hampton said.

Hampton said her grandmother taught her how to sew as a little girl and she put that knowledge to work in her business.

"Our caftan collection features unique and stylish inner waist bow sash with each design for every occasion. From brunch with the girls to a night out on the town, we've got you covered. One size fits many, size 2 to 22," Hampton said.

The brand was recently named D Magazine's Best of Big D Winner for Best Resort Wear.

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized for our dedication to creating exceptional and stylish resort wear that exudes approachable elegance. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our amazingly loyal customers and the awesome team of Best of Big D," Hampton said.

The Amy Holly team generously offered a 15% discount for CW33 viewers!

Use the code CW33 for 15% off your order on the Amy Holly website.

The store is located on 111 Bishop Ave. Suite B Dallas, Texas 75208.