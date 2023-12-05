Dallas (KDAF) — There’s a restaurant in Dallas where you can get your prime rib served tableside in a cart that once cost as much as a Cadillac.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, a single entrée menu concept, was founded in 1938 in Beverly Hills and quickly set about changing consumer expectations and revolutionizing the fine dining experience, said Jeremy Kalcic, Executive Chef at Lawry’s The Prime Rib Dallas.

Lawry’s established and maintains the unique practice of bringing a carver and shining silver serving cart to each diner’s table. In 1938, the original carts cost as much as a Cadillac car, and were thus considered the Cadillac of carts, said Sydney Andersen, Restaurant Manager at the Dallas location.

“Until Lawry’s entered the fine dining arena, green salads were not as typical as they are today. With Lawry’s debut, not only was the salad presented before the entree (which was rare, if ever) it was tossed at tableside while being spun on a bed of crushed ice. Salads became showpieces, and the practice of serving a before-entree salad gradually spread from the West to the East Coast,” Andersen said.

Lawry’s is celebrating 85 years as a brand and 40 years of business in Dallas. To mark the anniversaries, there will be specials through the end of the year. For example, there will be a two for $40 special Wednesday-Friday in the bar and on the patio. Additionally, you can get the 40th anniversary cocktail, The Maple Avenue. The drink is made with Highland Park 18yr scotch, Amaretto Disaronno, maple syrup, and orange bitters in a keepsake 40th-anniversary engraved glass for $40.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Dallas is located on 14655 Dallas Parkway. To make reservations, visit the Lawry’s website.