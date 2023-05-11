DALLAS(KDAF)— The Dallas Cowboys Golf Club is renowned for its successful history and storied tradition. But the Club is also deeply committed to giving back to its local community.

Every year, the Cowboys host the Be An Angel Help A Child Golf Tournament, which raises funds to support children and families in need in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The tournament has been a fixture in the local community for over twenty years. It brings together golfers from all over the country to compete for the title of “Be An Angel Help A Child”. The tournament also raises funds for local charities that provide services for children in need or with disabilities.

The club is committed to continuing this great event for many years to come, visit their website to find out how you can donate to the Be An Angel Help A Child foundation.