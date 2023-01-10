COLDWELL BANKER APEX SPONSORED CONTENT — Ready for another edition of Down Home in DFW? Inside DFW was joined by our two favorite real estate experts, Nancy Piper and Marion D’Unger.

The topic is brokers. So, why is it so important for people to actually think about the broker in the real estate transaction?

If you want to make sure that your agents are taken care of so that they can take care of you better, you need the right broker.

Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo talked with Nancy Piper and Marion D’Unger more about why a good broker is so important.

Watch the video player above for the full interview with Nancy and Marion.