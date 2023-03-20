DALLAS (KDAF) — If reading more is among your new year’s resolutions, then we’ve got another book perfect to add to your reading list.

The newest edition of Inside DFW’s Buy the Book features Jasmin Brand, author of Pretty Girls Have Options: The Ultimate Guide to Building a Hot Brand in Unpredictable Times.

She’s the founder of Her Texas which works to advance women’s entrepreneurship in the state of Texas. We discussed everything from how to reclaim the word pretty to what your CPBV is.

Book info:

The book can be found at www.jasminbrand.co and on Amazon.

“Over fifteen years of executive leadership experience and specializing in strategic marketing and

business development have equipped Jasmin Brand with the expertise to effectively inspire and teach the skills of professional branding, strategic partnerships and overcoming adversities to professional women in any industry. A popular, sought-after speaker, her virtual keynotes and longer-form, in-person programs have been a hit with a wide range of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, universities, professional organizations, governmental agencies, faith-based institutions and numerous small businesses. Her latest venture for women, Her Texas, is on a mission to advance women’s entrepreneurship and reimagine how we support and invest in woman-owned businesses in the state of Texas. With a waiting list of 1,500 and growing, Her Texas memberships will officially go live this spring on May 1st. Due to the success of her inaugural release, Jasmin has begun working on a 2nd book, a manual for firsttime female CEOs.”