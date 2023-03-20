DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW loves giving the public a view of the good that is happening throughout the community and we’re doing just that by giving a shoutout to the nonprofit, Unfaulted.

It exists to build a foundation for young women who have aged out of the foster care system. To learn more about this incredible organization we were joined by co-founders Angela Lippens and Carin Bird.

“Unfaulted exists to build a foundation for young women who have aged out of the foster care system by helping them grow through community, sharing the gospel and providing education, to equip them to be successful, independent adults,” the organization said.

