DALLAS (KDAF) — ‘Tis the season to talk toys. We know the kiddos will shout out which toys they want, but sometimes the toy they want isn’t the one you can afford.

Worry not though, there are plenty of toys that will keep your children occupied while also being easy on the wallet.

Here are some suggestions from Deborah Stallings Stumm:

CATS VS PICKLES GOLD WAVE (CEPIA)

Cats vs Pickles are on the go!

Take them to school or to work as the purr-fect comfort pets and study buddies.

Each CVP is filled with beans and has a super-soft fabric so kids can squeeze stress away.

Includes 136 new bean characters, 96 new Chonk characters, and 24 new Jumbo characters.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $4.99-19.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Five Below, CVS, Walgreens, Hot Topic, Claire’s, Learning Express, Amazon

JURASSIC WORLD CAPTIVZ DOMINION SINGLE EGG GLOW IN THE DARK SLIME (TOY MONSTER)

This collectible surprise egg features over 15 Pop n Lock dinos to collect and battle.

Each dino has unique details accurate to the Jurassic World Dominion movie, including never before seen species and three glow in the dark dinos!

Kids can unwrap their egg, sort through stretchy biosyn lab slime, and reveal their species.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $4.99

Available: Walmart, Five Below

MERRY DISMASS (WHAT DO YOU MEME)

Get to know what player is on the naughty or nice list this holiday season with Merry Dissmas, the family party game that will test players’ knowledge and patience as they go through hysterical trivia about all their friends and family.

Ages: 12+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Major Retailers

BFF BY CRY BABIES (IMC TOYS)

Cry Babies Magic Tears Characters have grown up to be the new collectible fashion dolls, BFF by Cry Babies!

There are six characters that come dressed in trendy outfits to collect.

Twist the three segments of the unique packaging and see the character strike various poses.

Kids can unbox the doll and discover seven surprise accessories.

Each doll has multiple points of articulation and six inches of silky nylon hair for endless posing and styling fun!

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Major retailers

MY AVASTARS (WOWWEE)

Bring the fun of creating personalized digital metaverse avatars to real life!

Meet the Avatar Stars of the Metaverse — KawaiiPie, A_VibeThng, and Dreamer 3.0!

Unbox to reveal the Avastars doll dressed in her signature look, one surprise bonus outfit, and more than 50 reusable stickers.

With more than 100 possible looks in each box, the personalization opportunities are endless.

Mix and match clothing items, face stickers, tattoo stickers, and clothing decals to make the dolls unique to each kid.

Reveal the included code to bring dolls online for even more fashion fun.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

CLEAN SWEEP LEARNING CADDY (LEAPFROG)

Kids can mop, hop, spin and sweep with the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy!

The caddy features several interactive elements, the face on the bucket lights up and sings as kids play and the soap pump makes realistic noises as kids pump out the pretend soap.

Press the pedal to see the mop spin and interact with the caddy.

When kids spin the mop, directions like “Hop while you mop!” or “Now dance to the left and dance to the right!” help keep kids active and engaged throughout.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart and Target