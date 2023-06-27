DALLAS(KDAF)—Brother Bill’s Helping Hand is a non-profit organization that provides aid to the West Dallas and Oak Cliff communities.

The organization was founded in 1944 and has been serving the community ever since. Their primary goal is to provide food, healthcare, and educational programming to those in need.

The food program at Brother Bill’s Helping Hand provides hot and nutritious meals to families who are struggling to make ends meet. They serve breakfast and lunch every weekday and also provide food boxes for families to take home.

The healthcare program offers free medical and dental services to those who cannot afford them. Medical professionals volunteer their time to provide these services, including general check-ups, immunizations, and dental cleanings.

