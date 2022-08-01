DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites, the musical The Prom made its way to the Winspear Opera House this past weekend!

The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.

It features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Patrick Wetzel who plays “Barry Glickman” joined Inside DFW and talked more about The Prom!