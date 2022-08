DALLAS (KDAF) — The much anticipated season 3 premiere of CW superhero show Stargirl is finally here. Witness the beginning of a new chapter this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.

Series star and Saginaw native Brec Bassinger joined CW33 to talk about everything fans can expect from the new season of Stargirl.

Watch the video player above for the full interview with Brec Bassinger.

You can catch new episodes of Stargirl on CW33.