DALLAS (KDAF) – They call themselves liquid evangelists and we wanted to learn what’s good when it comes to wine and spirits. In Victory Park, we’re getting some advice for your next party, and the question we want to answer is this, which alcohol is the best value for your money?

Inside DFW took a trip to Biagio Wine & Spirits to figure out which alcohol to buy. We caught up with co-owner Williams Lovos to help people find out which alcohol will provide the best bang for their buck.

Vodka:

Tito’s alternative: Townes

Grey Goose alternative: Helix

Tequila:

Casamigos alternative: Socorro

Champagne:

Bruno Paillard

Red Wine:

Aperture