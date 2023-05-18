DALLAS (KDAF) — Sheilahe’s Way Foundation owners, Sheilahe Brown and Tina Rogers-Mallett are gearing up for their annual Bosses Brunch for Lupus.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo spoke with the woman about the brunch and why it’s an important cause during Lupus Awareness Month.

“I am a Lupus warrior. And so I got diagnosed in 2013. And I realize how hard it is… not everyone that has lupus can get on disability, or can get help. You know, because lupus is kind of like a misunderstood disease. And so my initial thought was to provide a financial safe haven, if people aren’t providing them like meals or Ubers to go places or just little things are like doctor’s bills, you know, so that’s where the auction comes in at where we’re having at the at the Bosses brunch,” Brown said.

With this being their eighth year, the women are hoping to add a few more incentives to their brunch.

“I want to add like outings. Like we just did a photoshoot a couple of days ago, which is outstanding, and it made them kind of bond with each other and forget their thing. And then, you know, with yoga classes, just like outings and field trips that lupus people have to make us feel normal,’ Brown said.

They eagerly express their love for this project, despite their busy schedules. This year’s theme Dress to Impress, is not only an opportunity to raise funds but also a chance for the Lupus community and supporters to bond, support one another, and enjoy a memorable time together.

The Bosses Brunch for Lupus will be held at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on May 21st. For more information click here.