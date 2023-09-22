We’ve long heard about blueberries and their antioxidants… But did you know they can help with heart health, gut health, mental health and BONE health?!

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve long heard about blueberries and their antioxidants… But did you know they can help with heart health, gut health, mental health and BONE health?!

Jenny Anchondo talks to the expert and shares a recipe with zest and zing!

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo joined Cooper Clinic / Cooper Fitness Center dietitian, Meridan Zerner to look learn about some of the benefits.

Blueberries are especially healthy because they have Flavonoids called anthocyanins that give blueberries their color and have powerful anti-inflammatory benefits, Zerner said.

As a whole, we eat the least from the blue and purple group so most people can benefit from more blueberries, she said.

Blueberries can positively impact heart health, cancer risk, bone strength, mental health and ADHD, Zerner said. She encourages us all to eat more blueberries and shared her zesty blueberry salad dressing recipe with us;

Creamy Blueberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

1/3 cup grapeseed oil

3 T white vinegar

1 ½ cup fresh blueberries or ½ cup blueberry juice

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ tsp salt

​Mix together until smooth and add to any salad!

For more details, visit www.cooperaerobics.com