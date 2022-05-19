DALLAS (KDAF) — A Denton-based artist has become a major success in his field despite not being able to see!

What many see as a limitation actually helped the career of artist John Bramblitt. His art has been sold in more than 120 countries and his murals are featured in the Bishop Arts District.

According to this bio, John graduated with honors from the University of North Texas. Shortly after, in 2001, he became blind due to complications with epilepsy and Lyme’s disease. After experiencing the loneliness and anguish that comes from tragedy, John picked up a skill he never thought he would: painting.

He taught himself how to paint using his sense of touch, using touch to distinguish paint colors, using raised lines to feel out the canvas, etc.

John had a sitdown conversation with CW33 host Jenny Anchondo to talk more about his story.