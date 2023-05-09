DALLAS(KDAF)—Nothing screams Southern comfort food for breakfast like a good biscuit with gravy or some jam. Using that same love that grandma used to make hers with, Biscuit Bar is serving up the buttery staple in every variety you could imagine.

The Biscuit Bar specializes in biscuits, tots, and taps. From sweet honey chicken biscuits, the Haas and their hangover special, ‘the rough night’ to their savory specialties like their Philly Cheesesteak, this place knows how to innovatively serve a biscuit.

They use that same innovative spirit to serve their tots with some of the most fascinating variations of toppings and more – even serving up sweet potato tots!

They have several drinks on tap, including a variety of cocktails, brews, and sodas.

They also craft cocktails that help us channel our inner kid like the drinks of their cereal sips drink series. Check out their menu and a list of their locations here.