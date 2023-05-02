DALLAS(KDAF)—Whenever we celebrate a birthday for someone we love, we throw a party, but what about our pets?

That’s where Barkday Planner comes in, a locally-owned dog party planning business.

Owner, Amanda Shaw had a blast throwing parties for her seven fur babies when she realized she loved doing it as more than just a hobby. Her motto is “We plan, you pawty.”

She takes the vision from start to finish so clients do not have to worry about setup or breakdown. Amanda’s business has also opened doors for other local businesses including her vendors for dog treats, marquees, cakes, and more!

She works with her clients to ensure all the goodies are within your pups’ dietary needs so that they can enjoy the pawty to the fullest.

Barkday also features Amanda’s online pet party hat shop called “Buster’s Party Shop” for any animal you can think of!