DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to get your dog something special or just celebrate them being your absolute bestest friend, Homegrown Hounds in Las Colinas is doing all the heavy lifting, celebrating, and cooking for you.

Next time you think of getting takeout don’t leave the pups out, Homegrown Hounds has dog food that’s just as fresh as ours. They have anything from chicken and waffles to meat-lovers pizza, and your furry friends can have their birthday parties here too.

Inside DFW caught up with president Melanie Fox on everything going on at Homegrown Hounds, and why it was created to support the nonprofit Hound Haven.

"I love my dogs like they are my kids, as many of you do. It's an amazing feeling, but it also makes me worry about losing them since our time together is shorter then I'd like it to be. When Tater Tot started aging I forced myself to become more educated about his health and what I was feeding him. It didn't take me long to learn that the kibble I was feeding him was giving him a plump figure and making his liver work harder than it should be. I soon set off on a journey of learning that would lead me to formulating my own perfectly balanced recipes and starting a dog rescue! I've never met a dog I didn't love, and I wish I could help them all live forever. While I continue my search for canine immortality, I offer you the only thing I trust to feed to my furbabies and I hope you will love it as much as I do!" Melanie Fox