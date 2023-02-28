DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better than watching your home team win in their house while eating some o the most delicious food creations available at a sporting venue.

FC Dallas is set to kick off the 2023 MLS season with a new beyond-tasty menu in their home, Toyota stadium.

After listening to fans’ feedback, the culinary team decided to add new vegan, vegetarian and family-friendly items and take those concepts and merge them together.

Double Stacked Quesadilla

Four 12” Chipotle Tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa.

Location: Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Hot Nashville Chicken Mac n Cheese featuring Casa M Spice

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with Nashville hot sauce and BBQ spice, finished with fresh green onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8- Heineken Corner

Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8 – Heineken Corner

Birria Grilled Cheese

Five-hour braised beef short ribs, Melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé.

Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q

Texas Caviar Salad

Vegan/Vegetarian chilled bean and corn salad with apple and cilantro vinaigrette.

Location: Winners Club, Gallagher Club, Stadium Drop, Midfield Market

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled seasonal vegetables, peppery arugula and vegan tomato veganaise on fresh-baked vegan artisan sandwich bread.

Location: Stand 2 – East Side Kitchen, Stand 10 – Corner Kick.

Elote on a Stick

Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.

Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9- Tex-Mex Q.

Funnel Sticks with Cherry Sauce

Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8 – Heineken Corner.

The famous and scrumptious Monster Taco that satisfies fan appetites all around with one pound of barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce inside a crispy fried flour shell, is also returning to the FC Dallas match day menu at Toyota Stadium.