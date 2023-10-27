Dallas (KDAF) — Upscale consignment may be a trend that’s gaining traction but it is certainly not not a new concept at one Dallas consignment shop that’s been open since the 1970s. Clotheshorse Anonymous in the Preston Forest Shopping Center in Dallas has served more than 40,000 consignment clients and counting.

“Since our humble beginnings in the 70s, Clotheshorse has grown to become an internationally recognized destination for shoppers and consignors,” said Skylar Deeter Consignment Manager at CHA.

She said longevity matters when it comes to consignment and that CHA has the great rates for consignors.

“We offer a hassle-free consignment process with quick payment and 24 access to your consignment portal,” Deeter said.

While they do have a solid selection of brands like Gucci, Chanel, Prada, etc, CHA also carries more contemporary brands.

“We carry brands from LuluLemon to Loewe! We have have something for every style, size, and budget. We make shopping sustainable easy,” Deeter said.

Skylar and Meg Cochrane, CHA Media Manager host live shopping every Tuesday and Thursday at 5pm where they share new pieces, exclusive discounts, giveaways, styling tips, and more.

To learn more, visit clotheshorseanonymous.com

Additionally, use the code CW15 for 15% off in store or online on the Clotheshorse Website.

Clotheshorse Anonymous is located on 11661 Preston Rd Suite 236, Dallas, TX 75230