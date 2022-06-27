DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wanted some pointers from a professional artist? Now you can catch some great tips from a North Texas local!

In this edition of Yo on the Go, Yolonda Williams catches up with Dallas-based artist Kelly O’Neal to get a peek behind the scenes of Design Legacy and get some artistry tips.

Here’s a look at Design Legacy from its website, “Design Legacy was founded by Owner and Interior Designer Kelly O’Neal. Kelly earned his BFA in art and design at The University of North Texas. After a stint in the advertising world followed by a jog into the women’s ready-to-wear industry, he opened his famed home furnishings store in Dallas Texas. That store, “Legacy Trading Company” lead to his explosive Interior Design career. Kelly has worked with numerous sports figures and celebrities in his varied, multi-talented career. His work has been featured in many national publications and is a constant industry favorite. While he closed his Dallas based retail store in 2007 to focus on the other ventures, he continued his life creating that which inspires so many others.”

On the site, you can check out accessories, wall decor, soft goods & textiles and much more! Be sure to check out more from O’Neal and Design Legacy at 148 Riveredge Dr. Ste 100 in Dallas.