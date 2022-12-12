DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and that means it’s time to sparkle and shine. Today we’re here at Galleria Dallas to show you how to bejewel when you walk into any room.

With all of the sequined options available out there, you’ll never have to miss sparkling. There’s nothing more sophisticated than choosing a tuxedo for an evening out.

But when you choose a style like this INC suit for Macy’s which features sequence, it suddenly becomes sexy and chic. Perfect for the holidays. We’ve added a pot of green to this look with these gorgeous emerald-cut earrings.

And check out this handbag which is by Kurt Geiger available at Nordstrom. It also features sequins but this time and a fun leopard pattern. Putting together a look that features all-over sparkle is easier when you work in patterns and colors.

Speaking of color, this beautiful blue sequined dress from Gregory’s will bring fun to any party. This body-hugging silhouette is made even more interesting with the one-shoulder detail and the asymmetric headline. And with this look, not all of the shine comes from sequins.

This copper-colored handbag from Nordstrom has a touch of shine with a different texture.

If you really want to make the whole place shimmer, take your sequins to the next level by choosing looks at feature fringe or feathers.

Each of these individual trends are hot right now and this two-piece set and a champagne color from Gregory bring them all together for a festive and fun look.

You can never go wrong with black and silver paired together, especially when it’s in a long sleeve shift dress style like this one from Zara.

Pair this dress with knee-high boots with a shimmery finish for a decidedly 70s vibe.

As you can see the dynamic movement provided by the French and the sequins make these look dance floor ready.

As we see with these final words you don’t have to be dressed up or going somewhere fancy to get your sparkle and shine on.

Even jeans are being embellished this season like this pair from Apricot Lane and they’re distressed which keeps them casual and cool. But they also feature rhinestone and curl details to up the dressy factor.

These boots are available both at Steve Madden and at Nordstrom and they’re sure to bring the sparkle wherever you go.

This looks proves that you can stay, bundled up and cozy and still shine. This matching knit beanie and sparked by Kurt Geiger also from Nordstrom features that same iridescent thread woven throughout. For a look like this, you’re sure to stay stylish and warm no matter what the weather.

Learn more by visiting Galleria Dallas’ website.