DALLAS (KDAF) — Just about everyone can appreciate something sweet to top off a meal. We know of a restaurant where the dessert is far from an afterthought – in fact, it’s an emphasized course: Monarch.

Mariella Bueza is the Pastry Chef at Monarch, where she pursues her passion, crafting desserts beyond your classiest dreams, 49 floors above Downtown Dallas. 

Date night with a view? Check out this Downtown Dallas modern Italian steakhouse with hand-crafted cocktails

Hear more about her story and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of her semi-sweet creations above.

Make a reservation for a meal, drinks, and of course, dessert at Monarch here.