DALLAS (KDAF) — Recently, over 3,000 teens from 44 countries converged in Dallas-Fort Worth for the BBYO International Convention. BBYO is an organization that welcomes Jewish teens of all backgrounds and delivers fun, meaningful and affordable experiences.

“Thousands of teens, advisors, staff, and supporters from around the world celebrate the strength of our Movement and our largest IC to date,” the convention said.

It was held from Feb. 16-20 and it was the largest international gathering of Jewish teen leaders and the second-largest Jewish communal event in North America.

To learn more visit BBYO.org.