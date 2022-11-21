DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it’s true, but it’s always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.

Oak’d on Greenville Avenue has been a staple in Dallas’ Lower Greenville district since its inception in 2020.

In true Texas fashion, they have all the barbecue classics. From ribs to brisket to smoke sausage, they cover all the essentials, but the flavor explosions don’t stop there. They also have some more creative menu items, like quinoa salad and wagyu garlic.

Of course, when high-concept ideas like those are added to a menu, that may cause some concern for the casual barbecue lover. Rest assured, this spot is for the common man.

They have a casual vibe and tons of patio space with TV galore, welcoming to all.

With a second location opening in Addison, there is more Oak’d to go around. Learn more by clicking here.