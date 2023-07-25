DALLAS(KDAF)-BackstageOL’s Dave Morales recently had the opportunity to interview Cillian Murphy, the star of the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer.

In this interview, Murphy opens up about his experience working on the movie and shares insights into his character and the overall production.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a historical drama that explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who played a key role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Murphy portrays Oppenheimer in the film, and his performance has already garnered significant attention and praise.

