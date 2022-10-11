DALLAS (KDAF) — In this week’s “Buy the Book” segment on Inside DFW, author Dominique FAIF Owens visited the studio to chat about “How Are You Doing Today?” which helps children to understand emotional regulation.

The book helps them to recognize what they are feeling, understand what they feel, and express their emotions. FAIF talks about how his own struggle with mental health inspired the creation of this book.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

To learn more about the book, click here.