DALLAS (KDAF) — The Inside DFW crew likes to try out different restaurants in the DFW Metroplex in the spirit of giving their viewers some cool options when planning out your next breakfast, lunch or dinner.

In this restaurant spotlight, Inside DFW producer Kinya Cano made a trip all the way out to Bedford for some sushi at Sushi Soho.

On top of the delicious sushi options, Kinya says there were a few unique features with this sushi spot that really stood out to her.

The first is an all-you-can-eat sushi option. Some restaurants that provide an all-you-can-eat sushi option still charge you by the roll, or they have a minimum requirement. However, at Sushi Soho there all you can eat option is a flat price of $33.99 for a 90-minute session.

If you aren’t feeling super hungry you can still buy your favorite sushi a la carte!

An adorable added feature with Sushi Soho was that it employs the help of robots to serve your food. The robots roll around the restaurant delivering to tables and Kinya says the customers present got a real kick out of it!

Sushi Soho is located at 1925 Airport Freeway, Bedford, Texas 76021, United States. They are open during the following business hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: closed

For more information, visit their website sushisohotexas.com.