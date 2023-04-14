DALLAS(KDAF)—For those seeking a less intimidating wellness experience, we might have something for you.

Inside DFW was invited to The Movement Loft in Dallas. The studio space offers a blend of adult dance, yoga, sound baths, and wellness classes.

It’s a great way to meet people and switch up your workout routine. With their retreats around the Dallas area, your group can experience different wellness events together in new places.

If you are interested plus have a busy schedule, they have multiple classes you can attend. You can visit the website to sign up for a membership or find out their class schedule.