DALLAS(KDAF)—Alamo Drafthouse has been organizing a special event for the past 10 years, offering the community an opportunity to enjoy their favorite movies on the big screen during the summer break.

This event aims to provide a fun and affordable experience for all movie enthusiasts. The ticket price for each movie is set at $5, ensuring that it remains accessible to everyone.

It’s a great place for your kids to watch movies and have a great time. Children of any age can enjoy the movie at Alamo Drafthouse and leave with an everlasting memory.

Throughout the event, Alamo rotates a new selection of films each week at various venues. This series takes place from Monday through Thursday, providing ample opportunities for attendees to catch their favorite movies. Most of our venues in the DFW area participate in this event, including Cedars, located downtown.

Bring your kids to the cinema near you to enjoy this unique opportunity to experience the magic of cinema.

See how you and your family can enjoy the Alamo Drafthouse by watching the full interview above.