DALLAS(KDAF)—There is so much going on at Grandscape at The Colony, including water marbling at Dallas Silk Art.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited to learn more about the ancient art form that can be used to create wearable art like scarves, scrunchies, and jewelry! Customers can also create everything from a canvas to a planter!

Store Manager, Gwen Graves explained that Dallas Silk Art is an interactive water marbling business where customers can learn not only the art of water marbling but also how to create traditional marbling patterns.

Water marbling is an ancient art form where you float paints on an aqueous surface and capture the design onto a treated surface. After applying the paint, they guide you on how to use various tools, such as rakes and skewers, to create intricate designs, Graves said.

They have designated workshop times available seven days a week at their store location in Grandscape TX. You can also book mobile services and they will bring the fun to you, Graves said.

Groups of all kinds are able to participate. They’ve had kids as young as five marble beautiful works of art. This activity is great for birthdays, corporate events, GNO, date nights, bachelorette/bachelor parties, or just for fun. They also have mobile services available, Graves said.

Dallas Silk Art is at The Homestead, located behind Scheels and right next to The Colony Wine Bar at Grandscape TX.